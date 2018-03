Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo will launch a self-driving truck pilot program in Atlanta to deliver cargo to Google’s data centers.

The trucks will have drivers in the cab to take over when needed.

Waymo tested the trucks in California and Arizona last year.

Competition: Earlier this week, Uber (Private:UBER) announced that its self-driving trucks would haul cargo in Arizona.

