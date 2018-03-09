Facebook in exclusive deal to stream 25 MLB games

In a first, Facebook (FB +0.7% ) has set a deal for exclusive rights to stream 25 Major League Baseball games.

Terms weren't disclosed, but Facebook will add that number in weekday afternoon baseball games (mainly Wednesdays) to a growing sports lineup. Facebook can also show the games globally though they won't be exclusives outside the U.S.

The deal, approved unanimously by MLB owners, gets started with an April 4 game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

It's the first time a major U.S. sports league has given Facebook exclusivity.

And production by the MLB Network will mean a polished presentation out of the box, but with Facebook able to experiment with social integration and graphics in the broadcast.

