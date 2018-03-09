Diana Shipping announces time charter contract with Glencore
Mar. 09, 2018 10:14 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)DSXBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Diana Shipping's (DSX +0.8%) subsidiary has entered into a time charter contract with Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam for a Panamax dry bulk vessels (m/v Calipso). The charter is expected to commence on Mar. 12, 2018.
- The gross charter rate is US$12.2K per day (less 5% commission) for a period of about 15 months to maximum 18 months.
- This employment is anticipated to generate ~US$5.31M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- Press Release