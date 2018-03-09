Self-storage and net lease REITs win favor at Goldman

At issue for the broad equity REIT sector - dividend growth was faster than FFO growth by 380 basis points last year, a trend expected to repeat this year. Seven REITs in analyst Andrew Rosivach's coverage universe have payout ratios topping 90% of AFFO, with health care REITs and retail REITs the worst offenders.

Self-storage REITs and triple-net lease REITs, however, do not have particularly high payout ratios, so Rosivach recommends owning those. He notes neither Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) nor Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) boosted dividends last year despite higher FFO.

Source: Bloomberg's Lily Katz

