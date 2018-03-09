Alberta threatens to cut off oil exports to B.C. if pipeline obstruction persists

Alberta's provisional government signals it is prepared to escalate its fight with British Columbia over Kinder Morgan's (KMI +1.4% ) Trans Mountain pipeline by cutting off oil exports if obstruction of the project expansion continues, Financial Post reports.

"We will do whatever it takes," says Alberta's lieutenant governor. "In the past, when workers in our energy industry were attacked and when the resources we own were threatened, premier Peter Lougheed took bold action,” referring to the 15% reduction of oil flows in the early 1980s to eastern refineries in retaliation against the federal government’s National Energy Program.

All of Alberta’s ~300K bbl/day of oil to B.C. is transported on the Trans Mountain pipeline, but B.C. opposes the plans to nearly triple capacity because it believes it would increase the risk of oil spills.