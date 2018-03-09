ABIOMED settles kickback civil suit for $3.1M

ABIOMED (ABMD +0.9% ) agrees to settle civil claims brought by the Massachusetts Attorney General on behalf of the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services and former employee Max Bennett related to its reimbursement of employee expenses for meals with healthcare providers. The company was accused of inducing customers to submit false claims for Medicare coverage of Impella heart pumps by providing meals.

The company has agreed to pay $3.1M plus $30K in accrued interest to the U.S. and $150K to Mr. Bennett to cover expenses and legal fees.

The company says less than 2% of the meals in question exceeded its internal guidelines. It also says it intends to vigorously defend itself in Mr. Bennett's separate suit accusing the company of retaliation when it fired him in 2012.