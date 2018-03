Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is seeking to sell out of the aging Draugen Field in Norway and is offering small stakes in a number of other fields, Reuters reports.

Shell is offering its 44.56% stake in the Draugen field, which produces ~225K bbl/day, according to the report.

Separately, Shell says it is planning to build a truck loading facility at its Hazira liquefied natural gas terminal on India’s west coast as it looks to meet demand from industrial users.