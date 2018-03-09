Legislation to ease financing rules for mobile homes is set to benefit Berkshire

Manufactured homes may be exempted from a lending rule prohibiting in-house financing options for home buyers.

The new rules will allow homebuilders to finance borrowers, and make the mobile home buying experience more like buying a car than buying a house.

Critics of the bill argue it will increase lending costs, and suppress competition as more borrowers are steered to the manufacturer's financing options.

“The [manufactured home] lending market is already inefficient and it seems this provision will probably make it slightly more inefficient,” says Ryan Lumb, an analyst at Green Street Advisors.

Clayton Homes is the largest maker of mobile homes and as of 2003 is a Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) subsidiary.