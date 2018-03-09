BAE Systems to sell 48 Typhoon jets to Saudi Arabia

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +2.6% ) agrees to sell 48 Typhoon jets to Saudi Arabia for £10B, in a long-awaited follow-on order for Typhoons after BAE sold 72 of the jets to the Saudi air force in 2007.

BAE has slowed production of the Typhoon because of a lack of orders and cut hundreds of jobs as anticipated demand failed to materialize.

As well as securing jobs at BAE, other major defense companies with U.K. operations would benefit from the Saudi agreement, including Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF, OTCPK:RYCEY), which is part of a consortium that builds the EJ200 engines that power the jet.