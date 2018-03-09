Inmarsat slips after substantial dividend cutback

Inmarsat (IMASY -9.5% ) has tumbled today after slashing its dividend despite an earnings report that saw revenues arrive on the high side of expectations.

The company set a final dividend of $0.12/share -- reducing its annual dividend to $0.20 (vs. a recent $0.50) in order to make sure it had enough resources to "support delivery of a leading position in IFC through the current infrastructure investment period."

That's "rebased meaningfully," JPMorgan says, turning its focus to 2018 guidance that "reassuringly" backs consensus.

The firm is Neutral on Inmarsat.