NAR: Western Digital investing $4.68B in Toshiba JV

Nikkei Asian Review reports that Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) will invest $4.68B over three years in a memory chip JV with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY).

The JV will finance a new production lines building at Toshiba’s Yokkaichi plant in Mie Prefecture (which has a larger production capacity than Samsung’s main facility) and an investment at a Kitakami plant in Iwate Prefecture.

The lines will increase production of 3D tech flash memory, which offers increased data capacity.

The new JV reinforces Western Digital’s commitment to playing nice with Toshiba after the long legal battle over the sale of Toshiba’s chip unit.