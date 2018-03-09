Restaurant same-store sales dip in February

Restaurant same-store sales fell 0.8% in February, according to data from TDn2K.

Comparable traffic was down 3.1% during the month as harsh winter weather in key regions factored in. Guest spending rose by 2.4% during the month, a deceleration from the 3.0% pace seen in January.

TDn2K: "We had several external factors in February that cloud our view into the underlying performance. There were weather events that included winter storms as well as record rainfall in some areas. The Winter Olympics captured the attention of almost 20 million Americans nightly for two weeks. Plus, Valentine’s Day fell on Ash Wednesday, a time when many people were involved with church activities. Each of these events impacted sales to some degree."

