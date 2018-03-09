Japan real wages slump, overshadow rebound in household spending

Japan's household spending rebounded in January to 1.9% driven mostly by higher costs for necessities like medical and fuel, while workers' wages after adjustment fell 0.9%, fastest since July 2017.

The decline suggests the government will struggle to convince large companies to raise wages by 3% or more this year at annual negotiations with labour unions.

"The slowdown in base pay in January suggests that the Bank of Japan won't be able to tighten monetary policy anytime soon," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics.

Source: Investing.com

