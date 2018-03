Bunge (BG -2.8% ) plunges after WSJ reports that merger talks with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM +0.6% ) have failed to reach agreement after more than a month.

The talks were moving at a slow pace as the companies discussed ways to resolve potential pushback from antitrust and other authorities, according to the report.

The situation throws into question a combination that could have formed one of the world’s largest agricultural conglomerates; it is not clear whether the talks will pick up again.