Sunesis Pharma down 42% on extended timeline for vecabrutinib dose-escalation study

Investors are punishing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS -42.4% ) for its delay in determining the recommended Phase 2 dose for BTK-inhibitor vecabrutinib in adults patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other B cell cancers. The company says it expects the results from the dose-ranging Phase 1b study to be completed in the fall, about three months later than expected.

In its Q4 conference call, interim CEO Dayton Misfeldt said they will expand the 50 mg cohort to six patients after one participant progressed after completing the first treatment cycle and another experienced a dose-limiting toxicity. As a result, it will not present preliminary data at a medical meeting next quarter (ASCO in June).