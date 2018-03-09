MGT Capital appoints Robert S. Lowrey as Chief Financial Officer

MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI) appointed Robert S. Lowrey as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary.

Prior to joining MGT, Mr. Lowrey served as a Director of Finance for Bioventus LLC, and as Controller and Principal Accounting Officer for BioCryst Pharmaceutics, Inc.

H. Robert Holmes, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MGT commented, "We are fortunate to have someone with Rob's qualifications and skillset as the Company transforms its operations into free cash generation, and as we remain committed to positioning the Company for its anticipated application for NASDAQ up-listing."

Press Release