Dropbox (Pending:DBX) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) deepen their partnership ahead of the former’s upcoming IPO.

Dropbox folders can now embed in Salesforce’s Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud.

Quip (Salesforce’s processing and collaboration tool) will get two-way integration with the ability to embed Dropbox folders in Quip and the ability to access Quip documents through Dropbox.

Salesforce shares are up 0.4% to $126.90.

