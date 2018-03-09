SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions and Axcelis Technologies announce distribution and support agreement

SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions, a subsidiary of SCREEN Holdings Co. (Japan) and Axcelis Technologies (ACLS +4.3% ) announced a strategic agreement for distribution and support of Axcelis' complete Purion ion implant product line in Japan.

Mary Puma, president and CEO of Axcelis Technologies, said, "We're very pleased to announce our partnership with SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions, a company widely recognized for superior technology and customer satisfaction. It will enable us to bring our Purion product line to the Japan market, and provide us with strong opportunities for new customer penetrations and market share gains."