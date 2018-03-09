Ghana mine union threatens strikes over Gold Fields' planned job cuts

Ghana’s largest mineworkers union plans protests and strikes throughout operations if the government allows Gold Fields (GFI -0.6% ) to dismiss more than 2K employees.

The miner is committing “acts of corporate greed aimed at amassing huge profits at the expense of Ghanaian mine workers,” says the head of the 16K-member union.

GFI said in December that a contractor would take charge of its 550K oz./year Tarkwa operations this year as the deposit’s remaining lifespan of 5-6 years is too short to replace aging mine equipment.

Ghana is Africa's second biggest gold producer after South Africa and accounted for a third of GFI’s revenue in 2016.