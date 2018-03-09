Facebook sets licensing deal with Warner Music Group

Facebook (FB +1.2% ) has struck a licensing deal with Warner Music Group, setting up its relationship with the last of the big three music labels.

That will allow for the use of Warner's songs in videos and messages on the platform, relieving the social network from laborious takedown attempts on posts with unauthorized music use. Facebook struck similar deals in recent months with Universal Music Group (OTCPK:VIVHY) and Sony/ATV (NYSE:SNE).

The two say they'll work together on new products for users.

