Libor-OIS spread on the rise again

The notorious money market interest rate spread blew out during the financial crisis as liquidity evaporated in the bank funding markets.

This time around it's been on a tear due to a number of factors, but funding stress - related to bank solvency concerns - is not one of them.

The two big reasons being speculated as the cause of the blowout in the Libor-OIS basis are, a busy issuance schedule by the Treasury - pressuring short term rates, and a reduced flow of corporate savings into bank commercial paper, and certificate of deposit markets since tax reforms were passed.

George Goncalves, a strategist at Nomura, expects some stability to return in Libor-based spreads after an anticipated rate hike later this month from the Fed.

ETFs: SHY, VCSH, BSV, CSJ, BIL, VGSH, SHV, SCHO, SPSB, ISTB, SLQD, SPTS, MINT, NEAR