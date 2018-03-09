Teck Resources cuts steelmaking coal sales volume guidance

Teck Resources (TECK +0.1% ) cuts its forecast for Q1 steelmaking coal sales volumes to 6M metric tons, down from previous guidance of 6.3M-6.5M tons, citing logistics and ongoing poor performance at its Westshore Terminals in British Columbia.

Teck also says it restarted the coal dryer at Elkview mine in British Columbia after operations were halted due to a pressure incident in January; Teck estimates lost production due to the incident of 200K metric tons of clean coal and the cost of repairs to the dryer at less than $10M.