Coming shortly after reports earlier this week about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) looking to enter the checking-account business, Housingwire's Jacob Gaffney says the company is on the lookout for someone to run its newly formed mortgage lending division.

Who that hire might be is in question, but a check of the talent at the top 10 nonbank lenders should provide clues, writes Gaffney.

Quicken and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are the country's top two mortgage lenders.