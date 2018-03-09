WSJ: Goldman's Blankfein plans to step down as soon as end of the year

Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman Sachs (GS +1.4% ), plans to step down by the end of this year, according to reports.

The top two contenders to replace Blankfein are the firm's co-presidents, Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon.

Schwartz ran trading at Goldman before becoming CFO, and Solomon ran the investment banking business and is known as a strong manager.

Blankfein spent 36 years at Goldman Sachs, a son of a Brooklyn postal worker who rose to lead one of the top firms on Wall Street. It's not clear what Blankfein plans to do after leaving Goldman Sachs.