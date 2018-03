CBS has given up gains with a quick dive into the red, down 1.9% , and possible merger partner Viacom has sunk as well in the past few minutes (VIA +0.3% , VIAB -1.1% ).

It's not brand-new news, but links are spreading wider from last night about The Washington Post's plans for a follow-up on sexual misconduct at CBS that looks at what executives knew about alleged misconduct by Charlie Rose.

The Post has reportedly been working on an investigation for months.