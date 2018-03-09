FDA warns duodenoscope makers over failure to conduct postmarket surveillance studies

The FDA has sent warning letters to duodenoscope manufacturers Pentax, Olympus (OTC:OCPNF) and Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIF) for failing to conduct postmarket surveillance studies as ordered in 2015. The agency wants to ensure that healthcare facilities can properly clean and disinfect the devices in order to prevent infections from bacteria-tainted scopes.

Olympus has yet to collect any data at all while Pentax and Fujifilm have not provided enough data. In addition, Fujifilm appears to be the only one complying with requirements for a human factors study, designed to assess how well hospital staff are following reprocessing instructions.

All three firms must submit their respective plans to the FDA by March 24 detailing how they intend to address the deficiencies. The agency expects all samples to be collected and cultured by year-end. Pentax and Olympus will have to wind up their human factors studies by June 30.

Duodenoscopes, flexible lighted tubes fed through the mouth, throat and stomach into the top of the small intestine (duodenum), are used to image and treat disorders of the bile ducts and pancreatic ducts (endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography).