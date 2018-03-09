Bombardier gets boost from U.K. financing for C Series jet

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) gets a boost as the U.K. government provides new financing to help sell its C Series jet, just weeks after the U.S. International Trade Commission determined that the Canadian company had not received unfair state subsidies.

The U.K. Export Finance agency will provide financing to Korean Airlines to help it purchase two CS300 aircraft; it is not known how much support is being offered but the list price for a CS300 plane is nearly US$90M.

Bombardier employs ~4K workers at plants in Belfast, Northern Ireland, including a major operation that makes wings for the C Series; while the U.K. government has provided ~£135M worth of loans to the plants over the years, it had not been involved in backing a sale of C Series airplanes.