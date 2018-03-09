Former DOJ officials urge probing possible Trump agenda on AT&T/Time Warner

In an amicus briefing, a set of former Justice Dept. officials is weighing in with concern over whether President Trump had improper influence over the DOJ's decision to pursue blocking the $85B merger of AT&T (T -0.1% ) and Time Warner (TWX -0.1% ).

The group includes Preet Bharara (the Manhattan U.S. attorney removed by Trump) and John Dean, former Nixon White House counsel and attorney general.

They're asking the court to review whether there was a possible agenda at work behind the decision to sue.

“President Trump has urged a criminal investigation of his political rivals; he has suggested that he can instruct the Department to halt investigations into his associates; and he has claimed an ‘absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department,’ ” the filing says.

“Indeed, this case is being pursued under a cloud, with a perception — at least by some — that DOJ brought this case at the behest of President Trump in order to punish CNN for what he viewed as unfavorable coverage of his administration.”