Largest tech sector ETF has strong day
Mar. 09, 2018 12:17 PM ETTechnology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)XLKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- The largest tech ETF had a good day on Thursday.
- The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw nearly $616M in inflows yesterday, the most since late 2011, according to Bloomberg data.
- February was a particularly weak month for XLK with $1.2B in outflows, the largest since October 2014.
- Source: Bloomberg First Word
- XLK shares are up 1.5% today to $70.20, +3.2% this week, and +31% in the past year.