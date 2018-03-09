Largest tech sector ETF has strong day

Mar. 09, 2018 12:17 PM ETTechnology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)XLKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • The largest tech ETF had a good day on Thursday.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) saw nearly $616M in inflows yesterday, the most since late 2011, according to Bloomberg data. 
  • February was a particularly weak month for XLK with $1.2B in outflows, the largest since October 2014. 
  • Source: Bloomberg First Word 
  • XLK shares are up 1.5% today to $70.20, +3.2% this week, and +31% in the past year.
      
