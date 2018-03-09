Magellan Midstream eyes potential expansion of Texas fuel system

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.6% ) says it is considering an expansion of the western leg of its refined products pipeline system in Texas and has launched an open season to assess customer interest.

The expansion would boost MMP’s capability to transport refined petroleum products from Gulf Coast refineries to demand centers in Abilene, Midland/Odessa and El Paso in Texas, as well as markets in New Mexico and Arizona and international markets in Mexico.

The pipeline's current capacity of 100K bbl/day could rise to 140K bbl/day following the expansion, which MMP says could be operational by mid-2020.