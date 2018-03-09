Dollar General, Realty Income, Signet among dividend moves next week

According to Bloomberg BDVD, five S&P 500 companies are expected to hike payouts next week: Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to $0.27 from $0.26, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to $0.54 from $0.5038, Realty Income (NYSE:O) to $0.2195 from $0.2190, Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) to $0.28 from $0.26, and Signet (NYSE:SIG) to $0.35 from $0.31.

Moving out to the S&P 1500, CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) to $0.20 from $0.185, International Banc (NASDAQ:IBOC) to $0.35 from $0.33, and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to $0.22 from $0.18.

There's also an expected dividend cut: LaSalle Hotel (NYSE:LHO) to $0.225 from $0.45.