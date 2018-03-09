Reuters: Rio Tinto coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5B

At least three bidders are expected to submit final offers for Rio Tinto’s (NYSE:RIO) Hail Creek and Kestrel coal mines in Australia, which could fetch up to $2.5B, Reuters reports.

U.S. P-E firm Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is expected to bid, as well as Australia's Whitehaven Coal, Australian P-E firm EMR Capital and Indonesia's Adaro Energy, according to the report.

Hail Creek and Kestrel are Rio’s last two coal mines, following last year's sale of its Hunter Valley coal operations in Australia to Yancoal.