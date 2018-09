Parag Agrawal has taken over as chief technology officer at Twitter (TWTR +1.5% ).

He's the successor to Adam Messinger, who departed more than a year ago.

He joined Twitter in 2011 as an ads engineer and led efforts on scaling ads systems as well as contributed work on machine learning.

Before he came to Twitter, he did "research in large-scale data management with collaborators at Microsoft Research, Yahoo! Research, and AT&T Labs."