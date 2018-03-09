Nutanix +5.7% on analyst initiation, upgrade

Stifel resumes coverage of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) with a Buy rating and a $52 price target.

Firm cites the company’s expanded strategy to a broader enterprise hybrid cloud framework.

Stifel thinks secular headwinds from hybrid cloud adoption and specific drivers (new customers, geographic and channel expansions) can help sustain +20% top-line growth in coming years.

Valuation looks attractive at 6.3x CY19E EV/software revenue.

Source: Briefing.com.

More action: BTIG upgrades Nutanix from Neutral to Buy with a $53 price target.

Analyst Edward Parker says Nutanix transcends “traditional infrastructure categories” and thinks the company can make a “further ascension up the IT stack.”