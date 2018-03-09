Europe closes out strong week

European equity markets are up broadly this week, with today's action adding to the gains. The Stoxx 600 is up more than 3% for the week, with Germany's DAX up 4% .

The ECB decision and press conference were the highlight this week, with a hawkish statement being softened by Draghi's dovish tone.

European yields were mostly unchanged, as was the euro.

No surprises on the economic data front, with retail sales beating slightly, and GDP coming in-line with consensus estimates.

