Breitburn Energy bankruptcy exit plan rejected by court

Breitburn Energy Partners’ (OTCPK:BBEPQ) Chapter 11 exit plan is rejected by a U.S. bankruptcy judge, who says the plan of reorganization unfairly discriminates against a group of bondholders who were set to recover only pennies on the dollar.

Elliott and WL Ross & Co., founded by current Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, were set to acquire Breitburn’s Permian reserves through their participation in a $775M rights offering that formed a key part of the reorganization plan.

The ruling, which follows a $1.8B cash offer by Lime Rock Resources that was rejected by Breitburn, will send the parties back to the negotiating table.