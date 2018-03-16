Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events for the week of March 18 - 24 for healthcare investors:

Sunday (3/18): American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS), Washington, D.C. (5 days).

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE): Phase 3 data on voretigene neparvovec in RPE65 mutation-associated inherited retinal disease.

European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Annual Meeting, Lisbon, Portugal (4 days). SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS): Phase 2 data on galinpepimut-S in multiple myeloma; Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA): mortality burden of PTLD following hematopoietic cell transplant.

Wednesday (3/21): Joint meeting of the FDA's Blood Products Advisory Committee and the Microbiology Devices Panel of the Medical Devices Advisory Committee (2 days): Agenda: Reclassification from Class III to Class II of nucleic acid and serology-based in vitro diagnostics devices for use as aids in diagnosing HCV infection or managing HCV-infected patients. Selected in vitro diagnostics-related tickers: (NYSE:ABT)(NYSE:TMO)(NASDAQ:QGEN)(OTCQX:RHHBY)

Thursday (3/22): Meeting of FDA's Pediatric Advisory Committee. Agenda: Clarify major objectives of Phase 3 program in children with achondroplasia (short-limbed dwarfism). Related companies: Ascendis A/S (NASDAQ:ASND); BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN).