Rough session for mall names on Toys 'R' Us liquidation

Efforts at restructuring or a sale have failed, and Toys "R" Us is planning on liquidating, according to a Bloomberg report last night.

It's yet another big shopping center tenant going out of business, and Kimco (KIM -4.9% ), Brixmor (BRX -3% ), Macerich (MAC -2.8% ), PREIT (PEI -2.8% ), Taubman Centers (TCO -1.4% ), Weingarten Realty (WRI -1.5% ), Retail Properties of America (RPAI -2.8% ), DDR (DDR -3.1% ), Tanger Factory (SKT -3.7% ), Urban Edge (UE -3.6% ), and CBL (CBL -2.8% ) are among the decliners today.