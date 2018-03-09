Rough session for mall names on Toys 'R' Us liquidation

Efforts at restructuring or a sale have failed, and Toys "R" Us is planning on liquidating, according to a Bloomberg report last night.
It's yet another big shopping center tenant going out of business, and Kimco (KIM -4.9%), Brixmor (BRX -3%), Macerich (MAC -2.8%), PREIT (PEI -2.8%), Taubman Centers (TCO -1.4%), Weingarten Realty (WRI -1.5%), Retail Properties of America (RPAI -2.8%), DDR (DDR -3.1%), Tanger Factory (SKT -3.7%), Urban Edge (UE -3.6%), and CBL (CBL -2.8%) are among the decliners today.