Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) has renewed its lease on a 330,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Kentucky.

The facility, fulfillment center for its Groupon Goods, has been the hub of the company's direct North America goods business since 2013 and has shipped more than 20M units. It's within a day's drive or 90-minute flight from two-thirds of the U.S. population, Groupon notes.

The new five-year lease runs until 2023.