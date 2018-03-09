MiMedx AmnioFix designated for accelerated review in U.S. for knee osteoarthritis

The FDA designates MiMedx's (MDXG -5.2% ) AmnioFix Injectable a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) of the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK).

The designation provides for the accelerated review of the marketing application and more intensive guidance from the FDA on development.

The stock is under pressure today on concerns related to its alleged misbehavior in promoting its products.

Previously: MiMedx denies claims in Bloomberg report; shares -1.6% (Feb. 27)

Previously: MiMedx reiterates confidence in performance, sees no material effect from investigation (Feb. 23)