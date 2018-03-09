UTStarcom -11% as revenue drops off in Q4

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) has slipped 11% today after its Q4 results showed revenue sliding by a third and gross margin falling by 1,150 basis points.

Results fell short of an expected EPS gain of $0.08 (one estimate), and revenues of $18.2M were substantially below the estimate of $28M.

Revenues grew by double digits for the full year; "Although fourth quarter revenue was lower than anticipated, this does not diminish the outstanding performance we delivered for the year, as the fourth quarter revenue was simply impacted by the timing of order delivery," says CEO Tim Ti.

Operating expenses ticked up by 3.6% as well, and net loss came to $3.5M on a GAAP basis; non-GAAP net loss widened to $3.3M from a year-ago loss of $1.7M.

Revenue breakout: Net equipment sales, $13.4M (down 28.3%); Net services, sales, $4.8M (down 45.4%).

