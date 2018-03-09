Report: Sony in talks to take over EMI Music Publishing

Sony (SNE -0.3% ) may solidify its spot as top music publisher, as Bloomberg reports the company's held preliminary talks to buy a majority stake in EMI Music Publishing, holders of a catalog of more than 2.1M songs.

Sony already owns nearly 40% and operates EMI's business.

EMI's owner, Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, has reached out to possible buyers including entertainment groups and financial bidders, seeking a valuation of at least $4B for the company.

The fund -- Mubadala Investment Co. -- plans to exercise an option that either forces Soy to acquire its stake or trigger an outright sale.

Meanwhile, Warner Music Group Len Blavatnik has expressed an interest in acquiring EMI's hits, including those from Beyonce and Carole King.