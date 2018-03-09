New acronym needed as Nasdaq hits all-time high

While the S&P 500 and Dow still have a ways to go to retake all-time highs set earlier this year, the Nasdaq's 7.4% advance from the February 8 low has brought that index to a new record (it's up 1.4% today to 7,530).

Bloomberg's Andrew Cinko notes that only five stocks account for a full 50% of that rally. Netflix and Facebook, however, aren't among them. The new quintet: Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Intel.

ETFs: QQQ, TQQQ, SQQQ, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQQE, QQEW, QQXT, OTPIX