Analyst: Snap's headcount grew too fast

The heaviest layoffs yet at Snap (SNAP +0.8% ) are right on schedule, Monness Crespi Hardt analyst James Cakmak says -- the company's hiring was "too fast for its own good."

Cakmak, who's Neutral on the stock, is in line with the company's take that it needed to streamline to get the right team in place for the road ahead.

After the cuts, it's important for product/design and engineering to "remain on equal footing with appropriate degrees of collaboration, since talent retention is mission critical,” he writes.

Snap has about 3,000 employees.

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: Information: Snap CEO's directive is to pursue break-even this year (Mar. 08 2018)