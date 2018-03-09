Reuters: Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM share to Chinese firms

Chile’s government has asked antitrust regulators to block the sale of a stake in lithium company Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM +2.9% ) to a Chinese company on the grounds the sale would give China an unfair advantage in the global race to secure resources to develop electric vehicles, Reuters reports.

Eduardo Bitran, the head of Chilean development agency Corfo, reportedly says China's Tianqi Lithium had presented an offer for Nutrien’s (NTR +4.3% ) 32% stake in SQM and that Tianqi and SQM were “extremely close competitors... and were one to acquire an interest in the other - even minority - it would have serious anti-competitive impacts on the market."

Four other companies, all Chinese except for global miner Rio Tinto (RIO +0.1% ), also were vying for NTR's stake, according to Bitran.

SQM and Tianqi control a combined 70% of the global lithium market, according to Corfo's findings.