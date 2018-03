Rowan Companies (RDC +3.5% ) rises following a report that it sold one if its jack-up drilling rigs to Middle East conglomerate Advanced Energy Systems.

RDC sold its previously cold-stacked Rowan Gorilla IV rig for an undisclosed price on March 6, according to the report, which offers no further details.

The rig is a LeTourneau Technologies Gorilla class jack-up rig design with 638 ft.-long legs; its maximum drilling depth is 30K ft.