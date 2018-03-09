Moody's to review Cigna for possible downgrade on Express Scripts deal

Citing higher leverage and lower financial flexibility from its proposed $67B takeout of Express Scripts (ESRX +1.6% ), Moody's will review Cigna (CI +1.1% ) for a possible downgrade. The tie-up will involve the issuance of ~$22B in new debt and the assumption of $13.1B of ESRX debt.

Moody's adds that goodwill and intangibles as a percent of stockholders' equity will increase meaningfully and will negatively impact Cigna's quality of capital. The amount of short debt maturing is also meaningful and the company's liquidity could be pressured in the event of integration problems or less-than-expected financial performance.

Source: Bloomberg