GE reiterated a Sell at Deutsche Bank, sees more writedowns ahead

General Electric (GE +2.2% ) shares are up 5% for the week but Deutsche Bank bear John Inch is not appeased, as he reiterates his Sell rating and $13 price target, warning of potentially "significant" downside to come for GE's book value, given the underperformance at its power division Alstom along with the likely writedown of goodwill and intangibles associated with the deal, which closed in late 2015.

Inch calculates that GE Industrial shareholders’ equity has been slashed from more than $130B at its peak in early 2014 to ~$64B today, equating to ~$7 per GE share.

Given that GE Industrial goodwill and intangibles have climbed to $103B from $66B over the past four years, Inch argues that the company is due for a writedown, leading to more pain ahead.