REITs continue 2018 decline with brutal February

via Karina Estrella at Trepp

The FTSE Nareit All REITs Index tumbled 7.3% in February, underperforming the S&P 500 by 360 basis points.

The worst-performing REIT sector was data centers, down 13.1% , followed by lodging, off 12% , and healthcare lower by 10.4% .

Self storage was a winner last month, dropping just 0.8% , followed by manufactured homes, down 2% .

Chilton Capital Management says disappointing REIT performance was driven by negative fund flows, uncertainty surrounding rising interest rates, and overconcern about a maturing real estate cycle.

Given all the pessimism there were some green shoots, with real estate demand growing, and apartment & industrial occupancy rising to 93.8%. Additionally balance sheets are very healthy and REIT debt levels are low.

ETFs: VNQ, MORL, IYR, REM, AWP, RQI, MORT, VNQI, SCHH, IGR, RNP, RFI, KBWY, DRN, WPS, NRO, REZ, RWX, URE, ICF, XLRE, JRS, RWR, JRI, REET, SRS, RWO, SRET, FREL, DRA, IFGL, DRV