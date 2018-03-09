Crude oil shoots higher, gaining for the week, amid global optimism

Crude oil prices rebounded from yesterday's sharp losses, with U.S. WTI +3.2% to settle at $62.04/bbl and Brent +2.4% to $65.15, amid broad market optimism over strong U.S. jobs data and news of the planned meeting between Pres. Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

“Geopolitical stability defiantly supports” demand for oil, says Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with ThinkMarkets.

Also, Libya’s 70K bbl/day El Feel oilfield remained shut despite the Petroleum Facilities Guard saying it had reached a deal to reopen it.

But some analysts maintain a bearish view of crude, including Jim Ritterbusch, president of energy advisory firm Ritterbusch & Associates, who says "record production is coming closer to offsetting this year’s demand that has generally been stronger than expected."

The EIA said this week that it expects U.S. crude output to average 10.7M barrels/day in 2018, the highest on record.

“The rapid growth of oil production in the U.S. is continuing to generate selling pressure,” Commerzbank analysts say, although the latest Baker Hughes survey shows the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs fell for the first time in seven weeks.

